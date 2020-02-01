Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:YGR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The company had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,770. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$31.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

