YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

YAYO opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. YayYo has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

