Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.60, approximately 1,445,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 625,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

