Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.30 Billion

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report sales of $27.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.02 billion and the highest is $30.30 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $29.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $107.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.97 billion to $110.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.31 billion to $141.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,443,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

