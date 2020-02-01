Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce sales of $104.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $67.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $274.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.40 million to $278.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $380.85 million, with estimates ranging from $343.50 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 466,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,861. The firm has a market cap of $336.16 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.64. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.