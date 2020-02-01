Zacks: Analysts Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. MAXIMUS posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MMS stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 359,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,681. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

