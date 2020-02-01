Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 203,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,262. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

