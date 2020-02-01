Zacks: Analysts Expect Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 2,651.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 381,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,379. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.61. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

