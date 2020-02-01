Zacks: Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $956.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE WYND traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 856,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

