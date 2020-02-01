Zacks: Analysts Set $21.33 Target Price for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
FCCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.
About 1st Constitution Bancorp
1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Correction
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.