Zacks: Analysts Set $21.33 Target Price for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.