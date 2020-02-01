Zacks: Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Given $0.72 Average Target Price by Analysts

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $0.72 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Basic Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 117,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,490. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.34.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

