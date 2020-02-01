Zacks: Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Given $0.63 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $0.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.46) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ KEGX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,624. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million.

About Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

