Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.82. 984,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 33.82 and a beta of -0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

