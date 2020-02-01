Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALOT. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AstroNova by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AstroNova by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

