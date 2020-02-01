Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXR. ValuEngine downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.18 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

