Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 85.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 77.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 234,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 497,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.