Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. 101,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $181,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,286,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

