Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Coffee an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on JVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

JVA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 13,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,267. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -405.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 499.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 70.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,862 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

