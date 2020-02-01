Zacks: DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DRD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.36. 169,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of -0.37. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

