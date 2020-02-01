Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $917.56 million and a P/E ratio of -74.66. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

