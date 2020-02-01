Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.