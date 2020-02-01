Zacks Investment Research Downgrades German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GABC. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of GABC traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $34.19. 59,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

