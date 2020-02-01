Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $52.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.