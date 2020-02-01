Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
