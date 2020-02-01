Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to “Buy”

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALEC. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Alector stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. Alector has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,442,435. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alector by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

