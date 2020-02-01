Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Given $26.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,105. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

