ZEON Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $15,051.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 61% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

