Zero (ZER) Price Up 50.3% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Zero has a total market cap of $941,519.00 and approximately $4,537.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zero has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00709244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119724 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002512 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,035,670 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,153 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.