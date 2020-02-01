Zions Bancorporation NA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Zions Bancorporation NA has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.