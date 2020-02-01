ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.58.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
