Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. 2,505,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $976,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 282,504 shares in the company, valued at $21,142,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,292 shares of company stock worth $21,268,755 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

