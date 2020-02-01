Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 7.9%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.19, 889,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 406,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZSAN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

