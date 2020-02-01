ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE ZVO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,924. ZovioInc . has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZovioInc . by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $88,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZovioInc . (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.