Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 562 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1,183.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

