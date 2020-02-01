Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 142.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

