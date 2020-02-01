Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM opened at $85.97 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGM. Barclays cut their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

