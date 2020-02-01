Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.69. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

