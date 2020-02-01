Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 648 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gardner Denver by 41.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gardner Denver by 13.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 136,580 shares during the period.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.47. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.