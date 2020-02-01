Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 730 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $1,412,123. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

