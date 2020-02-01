Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of TPI Composites worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in TPI Composites by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 196,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TPI Composites by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TPI Composites by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TPIC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

