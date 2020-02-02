-$0.03 EPS Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

TGB opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.