-$0.05 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. 845,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. SVMK has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,529 shares of company stock worth $6,484,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 356.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 921.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

