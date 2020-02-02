-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 471,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.50 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.58.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

