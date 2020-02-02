$0.32 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,273,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 285.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

