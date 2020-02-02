-$0.36 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.24.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

