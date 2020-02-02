$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.61. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

NUVA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 477,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,116. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,061,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.