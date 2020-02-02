$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Aircastle reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYR. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 515,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.53. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

