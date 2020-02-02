-$0.69 EPS Expected for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Retrophin reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. 231,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Retrophin by 33.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Retrophin by 73.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at $14,273,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Retrophin by 41.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 204,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.