$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of THG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. 321,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,105. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

