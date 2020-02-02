1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.19, approximately 1,014,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 631,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $981.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,802,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

