1,093 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.17 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

